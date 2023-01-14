To the Editor:
To the Editor:
There have been quite a few LTE blasting President Biden and the Democrats’ economic incompetence. Let’s looks at the facts.
Trump unemployment rates for
2017—4.1 with 2.2 million jobs created
2018—3.6 with 2.3 million jobs created
2019—3.9 with 2 million jobs created
2020— 6.7 million jobs LOST
Total jobs created in Trump’s 4 years NEGATIVE 200,000
President Biden unemployment rates
2021—3.9 with 6.7 million jobs created
2022—3.5 with 4.5 million jobs created
Total jobs created in President Biden’s first 2 years POSITIVE 11,200,000
President Biden has created more jobs in each of his 2 years than Trump created and then lost in 4 years. Interesting fact: December unemployment for 2022 under Biden was 3.5—the lowest in 53 years. However, the TEXAS December 2022 unemployment rate under Abbott was 4.0. When it comes to governance, Republicans only regurgitate while Democrats actually deliver.
Mayin Ho
Killeen
