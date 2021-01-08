To the Editor:
Abraham Lincoln said during the 1858 Illinois Republican State Convention, “A house divided against itself cannot stand. It will become all one thing or all the other.”
America is deeply divided with deeply entrenched polarized positions around race, religion, politics and socio-economic class. One can conclude these are the results of well-meaning people doing nothing.
George Orwell is quoted as saying, “The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.”
Truth has become conditional and It does not appear people are interested in changing or revisiting the truth about human existence and the principles of liberty and justice for all.
The aspirational trajectory of inclusion and equity is the essence of the founding documents. A great number of individuals are not included in this grand endeavor.
The system of racism and White supremacy are factors that were instrumental in the creation and sustainment of these division. The principles of that support the value of human life, fair and equitable treatment, and economic justice have been compromised through the support of the erroneous theory of White superiority.
This false narrative must be addressed and changed. For too long many people have avoided the critical conversations and advocacy to address matters of inequity and civility.
How can division be resolved? It will be helpful for individuals to assess their role in advocating for fairness and equity. All community members and leaders must play a role in improving their awareness and understanding of these matters.
Community leaders can facilitate opportunities to learn the truth and acknowledge the divisions. It will take all of us working together to make 2021 the year we repair and heal the divide.
Philemon Brown
Board member
Community Hands of Central Texas
