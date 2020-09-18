To the Editor:
At my age I have lost short-term memory somewhat. Simple words escape me, only to come back a few minutes after I want them.
This does not mean that I have dementia or Alzheimer’s; it just means that my brain is so full of information after decades of use that the information comes out a bit slower.
In retrospect, that might explain why seniors are considered “wise”, because we seem to cogitate our responses to queries. What do we do about this.
The best way is to exercise our brain:
Watch game shows like “Wheel of Fortune,” and attempt to outguess the contestants (not hard to do).
Work puzzles on line or in the media.
Read anything you can, and attempt to understand what you read.
Respond to or post difficult concerns in social media.
If you cannot remember a word, keep working on it until it comes out. I go through the alphabet; usually it comes back when I hit the right letter, then I repeat the word over and over to preimplant it in my brain.
Learn to play a musical instrument.
Watch plays, musicals, operas, etc. to follow the story, don’t cheat.
Do physical activities: exercise, run, walk, yard work, build something, etc.
Get involved in community activities, politics, church, charity, etc.
Get a pet; a cat or dog will keep you busy ‘talking’ to it.
and many more...
If you want to keep your sanity, your thought processes, your knowledge, then you must use you brain.
Thanks,
Kenneth W Godfrey
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.