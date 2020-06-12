Reader pays tribute to founder of Committee of Correspondence
To the Editor:
Let us memorialize the memory of Glenda Turck among these letters to the editor. Ms. Turck wrote many letters to the editor; most of them were printed in this section.
Tuesdays, she and her loving husband, Ron, could be found hosting the Committee of Correspondence — a name from history chosen by Ms. Turck because she thought it fit the group.
The Committee of Correspondence, she would explain, were the American colonies’ first institution for maintaining communication with one another. They were organized in the decade before the Revolution, when the deteriorating relationship with Great Britain made it increasingly important for the colonies to share ideas and information. Note, I used the History Channel to paraphrase.
This modern-day Committee of Correspondence has the same goal, to share ideas and information.
We honor her memory by continuing the tradition. May the memory of Glenda and Ron Turck be a blessing and an inspiration.
Marianne Miller
Committee of Correspondence
Nolanville
