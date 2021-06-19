To the Editor:
Our American Heroes. America, they gave you their very best. Another Memorial Day, where we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country, has come and gone. It was 77 years ago that our American soldiers (ANTI-FACISTS) fought fascism that had engulfed Europe. It was our American soldiers (ANTIFA) that saved democracy here and in Europe. We live in eternal gratitude for all our soldiers who fought in America’s wars.
Now we have more heroes who also gave you their very best. The scientists, doctors, nurses, medical staffs and front-line workers who stood up to see us through this pandemic.
They sacrificed friends and family so that we were cared for. They held the hands of the dying when we could not. They cried with and for us. Many of them also gave the ultimate sacrifice. We shall be eternally grateful to each and every one of them. These folks gave you their very best. We salute our military and civilian heroes.
Randy Broussard
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.