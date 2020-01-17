To the Editor:
The following are tweets from Donald Trump prior to his election. I hope you take a minute to absorb the significance.
“In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran.”
“Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin — watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate.”
“I predict that President Obama will at some point attack Iran in order to save face.”
“Remember what I previously said — Obama will someday attack Iran in order to show how tough he is.”
“Be prepared, there is a small chance that our horrendous leadership (Obama) could unknowingly lead us into World War III.”
Now we have an unstable, non-studious, golf playing, belligerent megalomaniac who has fired anyone who can provide steady, reliable, honest, and knowledgeable information,
All that is left can only be labeled as the Three Stooges playing bumper cars.
Randy Broussard
Belton
