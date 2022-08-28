To the Editor:
To the Editor:
What are the values of the MAGA Republicans? I have to wonder what the hell happened to the Republican Party.
MAGA candidate Tudor Dixon says that a bond between the rapist and a young girl will result in a healing through giving birth.
GOP Gov. Larry Hogan called the Maryland gubernatorial candidate a “QAnon whack job,” and not “mentally stable.”
Maine’s GOP Paul LePage, seeking another term as governor, has previously threatened to blow up a newspaper office, challenged a Democrat to a duel and told the NAACP to “kiss my butt.”
Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake, calling for firing the government, has endorsed a lawmaker who says “the Jews” are evidence that “evil exists” and that “Jews will go to hell.”
Arizona GOP candidate Mark Finchem has been labeled as “dumb” by his colleagues and says the “Chinese Communist Party” is controlling elections by controlling electronic data.
Florida GOP candidate, Luis Miguel, tweeted, “Under my plan, all Floridians will be able to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF, and all other federal troops on sight.”
A New York GOP candidate, Carl Paladino says, “ a couple of unelected people who are running our government, in an administration of people like (Attorney General Merrick) Garland, who should be not only impeached, he probably should be executed.”
Paladino declared Hitler “the kind of leader we need today.”
Oklahoma GOP candidate Scott Esk says it is justifiable to stone gays to death.
Is this the party of conservatism and Law and Order? These are not the values of our Democratic Republic.
Pamela Neal
Temple
This coming from a member of a party that has no values whatsoever
