To the Editor:
Well, it happened again. Another school shooting.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Well, it happened again. Another school shooting.
This time a Catholic school in Nashville, Tennessee.
The shooter? A 28-year-old female former student at the school. The motive? We’ll probably never know.
But fortunately, this time the death toll was low. Still, three 9-year-olds, the principal, a substitute teacher and the school custodian died for no good reason.
No child should ever have to worry about death.
Childhood should be a time of laughter, play and feeling safe, no matter where you are.
A child should feel confident that if they ever need help, all they have to do is ask an adult. But sadly those days seem to be long gone.
The school’s active shooter training certainly played a part in limiting the number of casualties, but the police officers were more than heroes this day.
The four-man team did an incredible job of quickly responding to the call, getting staged and then clearing the school, room by room.
Watching the bodycam footage, the lead officer either had extensive training or was a combat veteran.
He skillfully led his team, found and neutralized the shooter and made sure his fellow officers stayed alive. Well done, officer.
If you haven’t already figured it out, this was a scenario of suicide by cop.
It’s sad when someone doesn’t feel that their life is worth living anymore.
This is especially true of young people who have their whole lives ahead of them.
But when you decide you don’t want to go on anymore, but you want to take as many people with you as possible, I lose all compassion.
Justice was served this day. Every mass shooter deserves the same fate.
Some might say, “I disagree!” Until you have experienced the senseless loss of loved ones, I’m really not interested in your opinion.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.