To the Editor:
Kudos, Fort Hood!! I am a senior with several underlying health conditions and I have been trying for weeks to get an appointment on the Bell County Public Health District website to get a COVID-19 vaccine. “Server busy ... server busy ... server busy ... no appointments available.” Yesterday, I went to Abrams Gym on Fort Hood as a walk-in. I was in and out in about 30 minutes and did not have to stand outside in the weather. There are plenty of chairs inside to wait your turn. They have it so well organized! And there is an RN onsite for questions.
I recommend if you are retired military or a civilian retiree take advantage of this opportunity. Fortunately, my husband was able to get one at the VA as a walk-in. I am thankful for Fort Hood and the VA for their service. I had almost lost hope that I was going to be able to get one.
Roxanne Sellers
Killeen
