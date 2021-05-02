To the Editor:
Evidently, one man’s bond saving is the KISD taxpayers’ over taxation. Dr. John Craft announced at last Tuesday’s KISD Board workshop that the district was going to see a $20M “savings” from the 2018 bond. Dr. Craft and his staff were practically giddy with joy at the fact that all the projects related to the bond would be coming in at a total of $406M instead of the stated bond price of $426M.
The only problem is the taxpayers still are on the hook for the entire $426M, so it’s technically not a “savings”. It’s more like they overtaxed the taxpayer by $20M or roughly 5%. And if the truth be told, the overtaxation was actual more.
KISD changed multiple projects. They increased the cost of KHS renovation (by $24M). They changed the Clifton Park renovation to a complete replacement and increased the cost by $13M. And they upgraded stadium at High School #6 to the tune of an $11M increase. That’s 48M dollars.
So, the true cost of the projects presented to and approved by the public in the 2018 bond was $358M. That’s a $68M overtaxation. That’s a whopping 15.9% overcharge.
I’m not going to say I told you so, because Dr. Craft has already got a “wish list” of new projects he wants to build.
What I would tell the taxpayer is grab your wallet.
KISD’s strategic facility fund (which has $150M balance in it) won’t pay for everything Dr. Craft wants to build. He’s going to be looking for more “savings” from your wallet.
Stan Golaboff
retired Army colonel
Harker Heights
