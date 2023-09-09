To the Editor:
Now that we’re just a little over a year away from the presidential election and the fact that the military is such a large part of our local economy, it’s time to look at the two parties’ possible military budgets.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Now that we’re just a little over a year away from the presidential election and the fact that the military is such a large part of our local economy, it’s time to look at the two parties’ possible military budgets.
A Biden budget is expected to grow the military due to: replenish supplies sent to Ukraine and the continued support needed to reverse Russian aggression, modernize our existing capabilities, and improve our cybersecurity/space defenses.
A Trump defense budget may be much reduced due to leaving foreign treaty obligations and overseas bases. Some of those savings would go to building The Wall and to increase resources for Operation Garden Plot to suppress the massive domestic protests upon his election.
I welcome an exchange from the editors and other readers on these specific issues as we move forward.
Larry Cowan
Temple
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.