To the Editor:
A reader said “our” universities are “useless indoctrination centers for extremist idiots” in a Dec. 31 Killeen Daily Herald letter to the editor.
I’m not sure what the reader meant by “our universities.” Was he talking about public or private universities or both?
Neither do I know what universities are teaching these days. I would guess students are learning a lot of “useless” information just as they did when I went to college, but that would be pure speculation on my part.
What I do know is, that instead of condemning universities, I would point to right-wing media outlets as our “useless indoctrination centers for extremist idiots,” led by America’s most-watched propaganda center, “Faux News.”
Deb Moore
Harker Heights
