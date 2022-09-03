Talk about LOSERS. Look who’s running for the governor of Texas. Robert Francis (self-proclaimed Beto) O’Rourke. If I had lost my congressional seat, the presidential run, and a Senate race, I’d be happy to live off my wife’s money and help raise the children (he said, “I stuck her with”) or go back to playing the drums in a band. But NO, our three-time loser wants to get out of the house and waste more money and try to win a governorship to turn Texas into another lawless California or New York.
What has this foul-mouthed showboating guy done to deserve being elected the governor of Texas? Can you name one? I can’t. Here’s a relativity young guy who wants to follow in the footsteps of Joe Biden and Gavin Newsom. Individuals that haven’t worked to earn a living lately but feel entitled to get a salary for doing nothing but ruin a great nation or a state. As a matter of fact, he sounds like Biden. He will bring us together just like Biden did.
Remember he was to be President Biden’s GUN CZAR and promised to take away all the legally owned M-15 style rifles. If President Biden would not give him a job over Peter Paul Montgomery (Pete) Buttigieg, that should tell you how our president thinks about him. He’s more worried about “climate change” than our Southern border and supports our so-called closed border.
Like California and New York, he wants us to be a sanctuary state and he is also for the revolving door arrest system, with no or low bail, allowing career criminals to steal up to a $1,000 daily and not facing criminal prosecution.
His promises have nothing to do with real life. He will fix the power grid (like Biden’s son, no experience), no explanation how. He will fix the schools (English Lit BA.), no experience, no explanation how. He does not want the children to go to the best school for them but supports the teachers’ unions that have crippled our education system. He supports the Democratic Party’s vision: America Last and the Russian and China leaders FIRST. To me (and to all law-abiding citizens) the “kiss of death” is a reported $1 million from George Soros and the mayor of New York City wanting to canvass for him.
Typical of most Democratic leaders, the rules are for someone else and in the game of politics (luckily), he demands four strikes versus the rest of us that would only get three. Let’s give him his fourth strike and hopefully send him to his dugout for GOOD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.