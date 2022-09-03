To the Editor:

Talk about LOSERS. Look who’s running for the governor of Texas. Robert Francis (self-proclaimed Beto) O’Rourke. If I had lost my congressional seat, the presidential run, and a Senate race, I’d be happy to live off my wife’s money and help raise the children (he said, “I stuck her with”) or go back to playing the drums in a band. But NO, our three-time loser wants to get out of the house and waste more money and try to win a governorship to turn Texas into another lawless California or New York.

