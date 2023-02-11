To the Editor:
“Loss of confidence in their judgment and ability to command”.
“Loss of confidence in their judgment and ability to command”.
Since Lt. Gen. Pat White’s retirement, its been a common harkening cry from Ft. Hood General Officer leadership (III Corps to 1st Cav Division).
In October 2022, both Cols. J. Meredith and Wilson were relieved/suspended of their commands by the 1st Cavalry Division commander.
Maj. Gen. Richardson was apparently endorsed by Lt. Gen. White’s replacement, Lt. Gen. Bernabe.
Four months later, Col. A. Meredith, commander of the 89th MP Brigade (Col. J. Meredith’s significant-other/wife) is likewise suspended/relieved by Lt. Gen. Bernabe.
There’s ”something fishy in Denmark”.
In my humble opinion, Maj. Gen. Richardson is all ”Hollywood”/ a one-trick pony. Hopefully, the Army-JAG is cognizant of these “ongoing investigations”.
Perhaps it’s time we expect more rigorous consideration of the advise & consent role the Senate Committee on Armed Services plays in the selection of general officers.
WOKEISM has proven to be too pervasive, in my opinion.
Hank Glaister
Harker Heights
