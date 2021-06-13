To the Editor:
Most KDH readers are aware of a recent shooting incident in Copperas Cove involving a civilian and an off-duty police officer.
The investigation is ongoing, so I’m not going to dwell too much on my thoughts about how this should be handled.
Instead, I’d like to offer my insight as to how this situation could been avoided altogether.
I believe it’s safe to say that this is definitely an example of road rage.
Road rage requires two participants, the person who initiates the scenario and the person who overreacts to what just happened.
Driver No. 1 made a bad decision when opting to make an unsafe U-turn in front of Driver No. 2.
Driver No. 2 made a bad decision when opting to pass Driver No. 1 when it wasn’t safe to do so.
This situation should have ended right here. But Driver No. 1 could not let it end there. So now Driver No. 1 ups the ante by passing Driver No. 2 on a two-lane residential street and speeding away. Bad idea.
Putting some distance between both vehicles was a good idea, but it should have been done by falling back and allowing both drivers to calm down.
In response, Driver No. 2 catches up and tailgates. Now were tied at 2-2. It just keeps getting better.
Driver No. 1, having had enough, stops her truck in the street, gets out shouting at the officer while walking toward him with her right hand in her waistband. Are you serious?
You don’t have to be in law enforcement to understand just how dangerous these actions are perceived. You are seen as the aggressor and probably armed.
When the officer exited his vehicle, he should have wasted no time in identifying himself as an off-duty police officer with badge in hand.
He probably believed her to be armed. She knew for sure that he was and she was now scared to death.
What happens next is still hard to comprehend. Anyone who has taken a concealed-carry class knows that you can’t just open fire on someone without being in immediate danger of being killed. And I’m pretty sure that this is covered in much greater detail in any police academy.
Shooting into a vehicle, not knowing who else might be inside, is more than reckless.
This scenario could have turned out much worse. Fortunately, it didn’t.
I hope the victm makes a full recovery, but my biggest concern is how this affected the little girl who was riding with the off-duty officer.
No child should ever have to see and hear what she experienced. I pray that she will be able to put this behind her.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
