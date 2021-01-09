To the Editor:
The flimsy excuse Congressman John Carter (Republican of Round Rock) gave for voting to object to certifying the electoral votes of two states on Wednesday is ridiculous.
He knows full well that the votes were valid, had been certified by those states after recounts.
Every legal challenge had already been made and dismissed.
Even the U.S. attorney general stated there was no widespread fraud.
This was simply a political stunt that has undermined people’s trust in our election processes and encouraged people to believe lies spread by the Trump administration.
He and all the others who tried to delay certification (Sen. Ted Cruz especially) bear some responsibility for what happened at the Capitol because they didn’t stand up for the truth.
I believe every single one of these legislators should be removed from office at the first opportunity and never be allowed to serve another term.
They did not represent us. They served themselves for political expediency.
K. Finn
Killeen
