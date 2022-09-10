To the Editor:

America organized a lot of service projects this year around 9/11. We certainly have sufficient natural disasters to warrant these efforts. But is this level and type of citizenship going to get it done for the year? Are bottles of water and homeless hygiene kits going to get America back on track again?

