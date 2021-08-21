To the Editor:
So, Gov. Greg Abbott threw a little temper tantrum and got into a snit because he didn’t get all his priorities through the Texas Legislature.
Like a petulant, petty, small-time autocrat, he lashed out in vengeance with a threat (since carried out, I understand) to refuse to sign off on the pay for the legislators and all their aides for the work they did in this past legislative session.
Some say that this action is unconstitutional — and I guess we’ll find out — but it certainly revealed to everyone what a vindictive streak the governor has.
He should have suspected the Democrats would attempt to block that bill dealing with far-reaching restrictions on voting and he should have done the reasonable thing — namely, meet with the legislators and hammer out a way forward.
Together with the Republicans in the Legislature, the governor has shown clearly an example of “my way or the highway.”
Ben Liles
Salado
(1) comment
No, the petulant democrats should have worked with the governor. The writer is obviously a left wing democrat who believes the tail should wag the dog.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.