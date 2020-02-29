Reader says all available resources must used to halt coronavirus spread
To the Editor:
When and if this letter gets published, the incidence of coronavirus will most likely have increased significantly over the present count.
It has reached 24 countries and perhaps the most serious and concerning fact is that the Chinese reported 1,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus among health care workers.
On Jan. 20, an outbreak among medical personnel claimed 13 nurses and one physician — all related to one single patient!
The crisis is looming closer, although trepidation on a large scale has not been seen in the USA. The latest report in the number of cases is over 80,000 worldwide with 3,000 deaths, mostly in China. (60 cases in the U.S)
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention warned that spread to America is “inevitable,” the Department of Health and Human Services also predicted spread of the virus is not “if but when”. The president believes we are ready.
China is a significant provider of personal protection equipment (world wide). Supplies are running low despite efforts by the government to increase production.
The United States should be at this moment in a mad rush to manufacture the devices to include the N95 respirators, a better product than regular masks.
The most important step at this time should be to prioritize the use of available resources to health care workers and first responders worldwide.
The U.S. has an emergency request of $2.5 billion, this request must be approved as soon as possible and if possible increase it!
Coronavirus Travel Warnings
from CDC and State Department:
LEVELS OF DANGER
IV - Do not travel
III - Avoid nonessential travel
II. - Practice enhanced precautions
danger levels by country
China — IV
Macao, Hong Kong, Taiwan — III
South Korea — II & III
Japan — II
Iran — II
Pedro C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.