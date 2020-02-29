1. Yes. Voters have a right to know of issues that could impact the presidency.

2. Yes. As long as everyone is required to disclose information, it would be fair.

3. No. This would infringe on the privacy of the candidates and their families.

4. No. Let the voters decide whether it matters when they cast their ballots.

5. Unsure. It’s important information, but requiring it may be an overreach.

