To the Editor:
At the inaugural, I couldn’t help but listen to the closing words of the Rev. Beaman of the African Methodist Episcopal Church as he petitioned the Divine on behalf of Americans as they gathered under his holiness and the holiness of his beauty. Seeking his face, his smile and his warm embrace. Praying for Divine favor as we collectively acknowledge sin as we come together in unity to be that beacon of light to the world.
It’s at this point I’m asking myself which god is he calling upon? For you see, my Bible says it’s an abomination for men to lie with men. It’s an abomination when women exchange the natural function of a woman. These are not my words, they are God’s words. The Bible says marriage is between a man and a woman.
The indifference abortion supporters share as they rip out the unborn from what God designed to be the most protected environment he could create in order to create one in his own image. The ease in which they find in destroying the most vulnerable, the unborn, for convenience purposes, is unconscionable. Thou shalt not murder! And for this, we seek Divine favor?
Yes, America is sending out a beacon, but it’s not light we send. We have created an image of God in our own likeness based on what we think is right in our own eyes.
You are right, the people have spoken, whether through hook or crook, and voted for a society in which God is being canceled.
I find it ingenious, at least for the moment, in order to deceive the masses they’re willing to continue to use the name of God exuding virtues not found in their policies.
Before too long, like Pharaoh canceling the name of Moses, America will cancel God’s.
Jim Mattson
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.