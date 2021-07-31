To the Editor:
Democracy means rule by the people. Fascism is a form of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism characterized by dictatorial power and suppression of the opposition. Do you want Democracy or the Big Lie? Donald Trump has lost 60 legal court cases, even in front of Republican judges.
Trump’s demand for a recount in Wisconsin resulted in 87 more votes for Biden. The Nevada Republican Secretary of State found no voter fraud. Several recounts by the Georgia Republican Secretary of State confirmed no voter fraud, even after Loser Trump wanted that Secretary of State to cheat and find 12,000 votes. The Arizona “fraudit” has been a total disaster.
The Texas election was deemed safe and accurate by the Secretary of State. That did not stop the indicted securities fraud guy, Ken Paxton, to go on a 22,000-hour witch hunt to discover no massive voter fraud. He did find 16 minor cases out of 11 million votes. Even Fox News has backtracked any support of the Big Lie. Bill Barr called the Big Lie “BS.” A top lawyer described Trump’s team as “a joke that was getting laughed out of court. If you believed their claims, I’m sorry to say the joke’s on you. Of course, the real insult is to our democracy. That’s the real cause patriots should rush to defend.” Do you want democracy or autocracy?
Chuck Nissley
Temple
