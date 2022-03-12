To the Editor:
I’ve seen recent news coverage of vigils being held for young people who have passed. Most recently, the young lady who was killed while crossing railroad tracks.
I believe there is another vigil for another young woman scheduled for Sunday as well.
The problem is balloon releases. While they look good and give everyone a chance to participate in some way, having candles and prayer is much more respectful to the deceased as well as to the environment.
Balloons don’t go to heaven. They end up in trees and oceans and places in nature that they don’t belong. The ribbons can be entangled on the legs and beaks of birds, rendering them incapacitated.
The balloons themselves are not biodegradable.
All sorts of fish, turtles, and even land animals will pick them up and eat, mistaking them for food, with dire consequences.
I am asking that the community rethink balloon releases as a means to celebrate someone’s life. Facts can be found here: https://www.fws.gov/story/2015-08/balloons-and-wildlife-please-dont-release-your-balloons
Thank you.
Cheryl Bennett
Temple
