To the Editor:
I have read articles in the Killeen Daily Herald and listened to various news telecasts about the “riot” that took place during the Harker Heights-Copperas Cove basketball game with greatest disappointment about our community.
Surprisingly to me, various parents have apparently met with KISD and made statements indicating they are upset about their children being charged with misdemeanors in the ensuing “brawl”.
All persons who participated in the so-called “mid-game brawl” should be held accountable. Obviously, they are personally responsible for — as a minimum — unsportsmanlike conduct.
If, in fact, they struck another player off the court / after play had ended, then they seem to be culpable of “assault”. It is my opinion they should certainly be charged and prosecuted.
In today’s peculiar society, more than ever there needs to be a commitment to consequences for inappropriate / anti-social behavior. I would further hope the parents take responsibility for the unsportsmanlike actions and/or assaultive actions of their children to ensure this type of behavior is not repeated.
This event seems to be another exclamation point to the dissension and violent undercurrent that seems rife in our community.
Basketball or other sports games are just that ... games ... there is no place for violence; encouraging violence; making excuses for violence or ignoring violence in these events.
If violence occurs — stop it. If violence occurs — find the source and correct it. If violence occurs — fully punish violators. Perhaps in this way — with community support and return to the practice / family value of “personal responsibility”, we can prevent the ridiculous attitudes of “violence first” and excusing violence.
Don Krieger
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.