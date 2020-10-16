To The Editor:
Regarding the Temple Daily Telegram (and FME News Service) 10/12 article, “Three vying for two Belton council seats;” Isn’t that just wonderful?
I don’t know whether to laugh or be insulted over a North Belton citizen claiming they are running to represent South Belton — just what we needed, another marionette puppet.
This is blatant hypocrisy and an effort to make Belton’s career council members look good after 20 years of lying to South Belton citizens and falsely claiming Belton is too small for single-member district representation.
Belton doesn’t need a half-dozen to seven Caucasian FBC members on city council to represent South Belton. It’s proven to be discriminatory, outdated, crooked, and greed. They’ve loaded boards and commissions with their likes to get what they want.
It’s laughable because the candidate being an employee and business partner of a career council member is like Belton’s own Hunter Biden-Burisma company and conflicts of interest.
I’m sure this latest good-ol’-boy move comes with a successful new council buddy that will enable the same White-powered political machine that thrives in Belton.
The insult is that they’ve convinced themselves that only a North Belton Caucasian buddy must be put on the city-council to vote in unison, keeping their ideology alive.
Absolute power will enable them to bend rules that will put their interests first, like not requiring developers to install sidewalks and more.
So, get ready South Belton — business partner-employee of a sitting career council member is coming to your rescue.
You’re finally getting some overdue equal representation!
Hallelujah!
Can I get an Amen?
Joe Trevino Jr.
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.