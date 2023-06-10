To the Editor:
Republicans and Democrats today contest school library placement of books discussing the LGBTQ lifestyle, including even the Bible.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sunshine this morning. Thunderstorms - possibly severe - developing this afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 96F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 10:46 am
To the Editor:
Republicans and Democrats today contest school library placement of books discussing the LGBTQ lifestyle, including even the Bible.
There truly are larger educational issues to worry about folks. For example, we might want to fret about the unavailability of books of classical history in the school library, and the disappearance of the most important component of the American school curriculum—law-related education.
The classics teach children that what history saw once before is now happening again. The LRE curriculum teaches children why law is important, what is in the law, and why citizens must supervise and enforce the law in a democracy.
Of course, the political concern about schoolbooks is broader than just sexual content. Conservative folks want the Bible and its fundamentalist interpretation to be taught in schools and revered in public spaces everywhere. Liberals want the Bible to disappear from schools for that reason alone.
Imagine the surprise of both liberals and conservatives alike if the Bible, as competent scholars of history have found, is not a book about sin, theology, and church attendance at all. It is a book about the political, legal, and cultural history of an ancient, diverse, democratic nation much like our own. In fact, its placement is as appropriate in any public school library as Aristotle, Cicero, Emily Bronte, or Charles Dickens. There is plenty of both liberal and conservative in it, and a smart society must learn how to deal with it.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.