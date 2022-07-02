To the Editor:
During World War II, Europe worried about Quisling and the United States worried about the Fifth Column.
We don’t have those worries today, as they are in the White House and his Cabinet. We are being destroyed from the inside.
When President Biden took over, there was no war, no energy or border crisis and no shortages. We even had answers. Some we did not like but we had them.
Have you tried to listen to any of the BULL that the members of this Administration use to explain anything?
One, they can’t do anything about the problem, two, it’s somebody else’s fault (pick your favorite Putin, Trump, the Republican Party or individuals that don’t go along with the company line and racist).
With the mid-term election in a few months, we can pull a Clinton. In the ’90s after Clinton was elected, he thought he could do anything he wanted. When he lost control of the House in the mid-term he learned to move to the center and negotiate with the other party.
We can get the same result by making President Biden a lame duck and start reducing our nation debt for real.
Before the Department of Education was started, we had competition between the states, and we stood higher in the world ranking.
Since then, we have been dropping in the nations ranking and our education system in more worried about the children feeling rather than teaching them how to exist in our future would.
We should defund the Department of Education and ensure our schools get back to teaching and leave the nurturing to the families.
Since the Department of Justice and Homeland Security can’t enforce the laws on the books, they should be funded at the level of the laws they do enforce.
Between those three agencies, we should be able to reduce the nation debt in a relatively short time, and the billions we spend for interest on the debt can be used to further reduce our debt and become debt free again.
Individuals and companies must live within their means; our government should learn to live within its means, too.
W. A. Wright Jr.
Killeen
