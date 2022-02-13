To the Editor:
With the primary elections coming up, I thought a reminder might be in order. If a candidate promises something you know they can’t deliver you should discount the candidate. Remember all the premises made during the presidential election. If you voted for the individual who made the false promises, you can see how badly that things can turn out.
Listen to what the candidate is actually saying in their ads. I heard a big lie from a few already. Anyone that would vote for a candidate who premises a Super Bowl ring while Jerry Jones is the owner of the Dallas Cowboys will not get my vote, Please, just listen, hear what they are actually saying and vote for the person that you think will actually perform their job.
We have enough people in Washington, D.C. who don’t. Don’t elect a lazy promise maker who will just tell you how great they’re doing in a whisper. Remember our border is closed and the country is all together.
W.A. Wright Jr.
Killeen
(1) comment
Of course the democrats are on a sinking ship with midterms coming up I'm sure they will change their tunes to protect their position of power. No matter what they say we need to keep Texas red. Let us not forget the disaster they put us in and it will take a lot of fixing before it gets better.so keep that in mind when they come to talk about fixing the problem they help create.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.