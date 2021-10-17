To the Editor:
Martin Niemöller was a prominent Lutheran pastor and outspoken critic of Adolf Hitler. He is remembered for the following acknowledgement. “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out …” Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.
His statement captured his personal struggle with courage and the reality of the power of silence.
The silence of religious leaders during the events that led to the approval of laws and policies that diminish the value of humans and establish a restrictive history curriculum and voter suppression are like the circumstances Pastor Niemöller’s experienced.
The collective silence minimizes the challenges and enforce the trauma community members experience because of these recent changes. Moreover, it doesn’t serve as a catalyst for compassion and empathy that is necessary to confront the misinformation and devaluation of truth.
Compassion and truth are two foundational characteristics of the five major religions. In Christianity, they are the actionable attributes of salt and light that serve as guidelines for living.
The late Pastor James Earl Massey, the Church of God’s ‘Prince of Preachers, stated, Religious Leaders have a responsibility and liability to lead during difficult times.
The events of the past twenty months revealed the absence of these foundational characteristics.
During the 1960s, diverse religious leaders joined together to protest and utilized their influence to address the indignities against human life that was created and sustained through state and governmental laws that informed the cultural norms and protocols.
These times require the visible leadership and their influence of religious leaders to improve our community’s quality of life through compassion, civility, and revaluing truth.
Their presence and inspiration will be a welcome addition to city council and school board meeting and other community engagement opportunities.
Rev. Philemon Brown
Community Hands of Central Texas
Board member
