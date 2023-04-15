Christians are called to respond to tragedy with compassion, empathy, and love, but what happens when that tragedy is being celebrated by the mainstream media, the culture, our own government, and perhaps even some of our churches, friends, and family?
When trans flags are being risen at schools, organizations, businesses, and even government buildings across our nation just days after a member of that community carried out a horrific injustice against a Christian community — ending the lives of six of our brothers and sisters in Christ — how are we to respond?
First, I must say that from the opinion piece on a recent Saturday, this gentleman is not a parent or grandparent. Or he would not have said we don’t need to ban books in our schools. Sir, you haven’t seen the smut they are sliding into our school libraries.
Second, let’s address the extramarital affairs, that go way back in time with politicians we know of JFK and of course, Bill Clinton. I personally don’t care what you do behind closed doors, heterosexual or homosexuals, it’s your business. Putting God, country and the Constitution first and the American people first is what is important to most individuals.
Are you improving my standard of living? This presidency is not.
Are we safe? No! Are we making it paycheck to paycheck? No! Is he doing his best to destabilize our way of life? Yes! And putting this same way of thinking back in office is detrimental to our nation.
Now you Bible thumpers would say that God would not approve of the homosexual in office. I call you out as a hypocrite pure and simple. It’s not for you to judge, for you will be judged. And you have to atone to your sins, not those of others, so get off your high horse and vote for the right person. Whether it be in local or national elections.
Laurie Rye-Williamson McElhiney
(1) comment
Laurie you are exactly right.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.