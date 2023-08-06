To the Editor:
I read a recent report that this continuing extreme heat has cost billions in lost productivity. Have you seen the increase of gas prices at the pump lately?
This extreme heat is partially to blame. Our refineries, like our outside workers, are out in the open and totally exposed to the elements. These same refineries were designed and built for normal temperatures — not these extreme elements.
Because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, our refineries have been working at the very high-end of utilization.
However, the equipment at these refineries need to be idled for repairs, causing production outages. Heat-related power outages, lightning strikes, and storms have also contributed to the outages this summer.
Now we are faced with warming oceans which is setting the stage for more hurricanes. In June the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted lower-than-previously global oil production and in July Saudi Arabia announced an additional oil production cut of one million barrels per day.
Between climate changes and the world-wide shortages, so much for happy motoring.
Randy Broussard
Belton
No, the blame belongs on the imbecile Biden, who shut down our energy production on day one. Until then, we were energy independent and would not have been affected by anything the Saudis did.
