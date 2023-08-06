To the Editor:

I read a recent report that this continuing extreme heat has cost billions in lost productivity. Have you seen the increase of gas prices at the pump lately?

don76550

No, the blame belongs on the imbecile Biden, who shut down our energy production on day one. Until then, we were energy independent and would not have been affected by anything the Saudis did.

