To the Editor:
I have not followed closely, or had participated in voting for Proposition A.
But I have read opinions that I found to be so unreasonable that I feel like I should add a little common sense.
In my early years of life, I was quite familiar with all parts of the subject at hand; trust me, I am qualified.
Common sense on this subject needs to be compared with alcohol.
When someone goes to Spec’s and buys any amount and or types of alcohol, they do not go driving around in their cars; they take it home. If they get caught drinking and driving, they get the consequences.
Now, common sense says that cannabis is illegal. However, legality is not what is being discussed.
In everything that I have read or seen concerning the vote and results, the issues have been the amounts and probable cause ability for law enforcement.
My common sense says that the smell of burning and of non-burning pot is very distinguishable!
When a person goes “shopping” for this illegal flower, just like the Spec’s customer, and takes it to the house, this would be a non-issue. I believe the proposed amount of a quarter of a pound is very unreasonable. That is a lot of pot for regular consumption. I would say an ounce at most, again knowing it is not legal in Texas.
Now for the common sense for the law enforcement: If a vehicle smells like burning pot, uh just like the smell of alcohol ... and driving, this gives probable cause. If it is an unburnt smell and you are transporting a reasonable amount home, it should be a non-issue.
Look, if your car smells like you have been blazing every time you open the door for all the world to smell, I liken you to a person who is drinking and driving — a problem. Please stop.
Knowing that there are so many states that have already legalized this subject in hand, coupled with a majority vote, it is something that can be solved with a little common sense.
Leroy Avants
Killeen
