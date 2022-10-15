On Aug. 6 and 9 in 1945, Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed with two nuclear bombs quaintly named Little Boy and Fat Man — 215,000 people died: very few military people. It did, however, send a resounding message to Japan, who surrendered to the U.S. the following month.
The rest of the world learned that if a modern-day war is not going your way, drop nuclear bombs. To the victor go the spoils of rewriting history and having nobody that would ever bring you to trial for the killing of innocents. After all (we are told) the war would have gone on for a much longer time and cost many more American lives.
The goal of our military back then was to “take and hold land”; now we add “and give it to someone else.”
The horrific effects of those two days are still evident in the Japanese people of those two cities who pass down birth defects inherited from those who survived.
Murmurings of a limited use of nuclear weapons by Vladmir Putin on Ukraine should be met with very strong condemnation especially by the United States — given the wholesale slaughter we unleashed with what is now considered a primitive weapon. But this is difficult to do. How can we say, “do not do as we have done; do as we say.”
When President Biden was asked what he would say to Putin in this regard, Biden responded “Don’t … don’t” in an even keeled and calm tone. This was a great reply — no need for the president and staff to add an “if you do” clause. Putin is career military, having risen to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Soviet Army, then having headed the KGB, and now a nation. Hopefully he knows that even on a limited basis, nuking a neighbor with which you have a border and your own troops operating in the same country is not safe for anybody — including bordering nations not involved. The wind can shift, and the literal blow-back ould be harmful for the Russians as well.
Hopefully this last-ditch effort at trying to score a win will not materialize.
When Russia was being invaded by the French and Germans, their people rushed to its defense because they knew (as we did in WWII) that our existence as a nation was at stake. The massive desertions by Russian men of draft age are proof that the people do not have their heart in such a conflict.
Moreover, execution of a nuclear conflict would leave Putin as a conqueror of uninhabitable space in the name of annexing land. Also, he would have the reputation of yet another superpower that when a need of a quick victory at all costs was thrust to the forefront, dropped nuclear bombs on an adversary.
Anybody who even considers this can be reminded of Capt. Robert Lewis’ words after the Hiroshima bomb was dropped from the Enola Gay — “My God, what have we done!?
