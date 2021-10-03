To the Editor:
At 83 and in poor health, I’ve been hunkering down in my apartment for months as the ugly debate about vaccinations raged on.
Recently, I went to Walgreens to pick up my prescriptions. The drive-thru I normally use was jammed with cars, so I went inside.
I was stunned to find the pharmacy filled with people and a line stretching across the back of the store.
It’s difficult for me to stand very long, so I leaned on my cane and a nearby shelf.
A young woman behind me said, “There’s an empty chair in the pharmacy. Go sit there and I’ll keep your place in line.”
Twenty-five minutes later it was my turn. The woman handling my prescriptions said they had been absolutely overrun all day with people wanting vaccinations and testing.
Suddenly, an unfamiliar sensation came over me and I recognized it as a feeling I hadn’t had for so long — HOPE.
Friends, we can do this!
Carole Arnold
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.