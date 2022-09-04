To the Editor:
The pandemic has been life-altering for me and my daughter. We lost both her father and my brother due to COVID-19.
The pandemic has been life-altering for me and my daughter. We lost both her father and my brother due to COVID-19.
Those losses, coupled with the fact that she and I have weak immune systems, are understandable reasons why we are extra cautious about limiting our exposure to this virus, even today.
Online learning through the Lone Star Online Academy has helped to protect us and keep us safe.
So, you can imagine my concern when I learned my child and 1,300 others like her are being cut out of their virtual public school this fall because the Texas Education Agency is misapplying the virtual education law passed in 2021.
If a student at a traditional public school failed a STAAR test, received a grade below a C in a class, or did not meet attendance requirements, they wouldn’t be kicked out of their school. But that’s exactly what’s happening to my daughter.
I’m pleading with TEA Commissioner Mike Morath to keep my baby safe by helping to reverse this misguided interpretation of the law that harms families. LSOA is a public school and its students shouldn’t be arbitrarily held to a higher standard than other Texas public school children.
Marjorie Bryant
Killeen
