To the Editor:
Before my Army family moved to Belton, I attended schools mostly on/near base in El Paso, Mainz, Ansbach, Schwabisch Hall, Killeen, and Hanau.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Before my Army family moved to Belton, I attended schools mostly on/near base in El Paso, Mainz, Ansbach, Schwabisch Hall, Killeen, and Hanau.
During the Cold War with the commies as our enemies, my classmates and I were shown the nearest civil defense fallout shelters and practiced hunkering down below our desks or in the hallways, although most of us suspected we’d be goners because of nuclear fallout radiation.
Nowadays, instead of being wary of the Russians, our kids participate in “active shooter drills” in case a fellow American tries to kill them using semi-automatic firearms.
Mass shootings at our schools, churches, grocery stores, and shopping malls demand the same concern, vigilance, and action — specifically extensive background checks and red flag alerts — that our country instituted when the USSR’s nuclear arsenal threatened us.
George Aldridge
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.