To the Editor:
For all the very wrong reasons, you have decided to not get vaccinated. You intentionally risk your life, the life of your family, the life of your fellow Americans. In what world do Americans refuse to help our neighbors, our fellow Americans? If your neighbor were dying of cancer, would you not offer to help the family in any way you can? You say you don’t trust the vaccine — but you should not trust the virus. Almost 200 million Americans are still alive because they took the shot. Yes, you might have a sore arm, some fatigue, and headaches for a day or two. I think that is a better trade-off then being visited by friends and family at your funeral. I know that you think your governor, your senators, and representatives have your best interest at heart. Really? They only have their best interest at heart. You have been blindsided by liars and sycophants. No vaccine is 100% safe and this one has had very few, very rare adverse events.
America should never represent man’s inhumanity to man. Be a part of the future, not a body in the ground. Be an American who cares about the country and ALL the people in it. Take the shot and save a life.
Chuck Nissley
Temple
