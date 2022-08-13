After the Democrats passed the massive $740 billion dollar bill Sunday, August 7, President Biden’s socialist Democratic Party led by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi broke out in cheers with a whopping 51-50 party line vote with Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote.
So much for Biden’s promise to reach across party lines and work together.
Biden then crowed, “I ran for President promising to make government work for working families,” when in fact, what he and the Democratic Party did will cause more misery to working families and retired individuals on fixed incomes.
Based on the CBO (Congressional Budget Office) analysis, this bill will raise taxes and cause inflation to continue to rise.
Who in their right mind would raise taxes and add to the debt with inflation already at 9.1%? We’re already spending more for everyday necessities, such as gas, groceries, and rent, along with higher interest rates for home and auto loans.
What Biden and the Democratic Party have done is usher in a more socialist government.
I read an article in the KDH 8/8/2022, “Ex-rebel taking oath as Colombia President in historic shift.”
Petro, the new socialist leader in Colombia, said “he would like to work with Washington as equals, building schemes to combat climate changes by stopping new licenses for oil exploration and fracking projects, even though the oil industry makes up almost 50% of the nation’s legal exports. He plans to finance social spending with a $10 billion-a-year tax reform that would boost taxes on the rich and do away with corporate tax breaks.”
Does this sound familiar? It’s the perfect example of what the Biden administration is doing to America.
The Democratic Party must be defeated in November in the House and the Senate.
Texas must also be diligent and remain in Republican control. This is the only way Texans can prevent the Democratic Party from ruining our state.
The buzz word Democrats use when talking about climate change is “existential threat.” Here’s our existential threat: Biden, the socialist Democratic Party, China, and terrorism, in that order. It’s is not climate change!
(1) comment
You are 100% correct. There is an old saying fool me once shame on you fool me twice shame on me. The problem is these democrats continue to vote the same people in that take away their rights and their freedom.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.