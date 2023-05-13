To the Editor:
Misinformation. What is misinformation and who decides what is misinformation?
The Democrats apparently define misinformation as anything that Democrats disagree with.
The Department of Homeland Security, headed by a raving liberal, Alejandro Mayorkas, created the Disinformation and Governance board on April 27, 2022, headed by Nina Jankowicz, a so-called expert on disinformation. The purpose of the DGB was to silence dissenting opinions to that of the government or Democratic Party.
The millennials who run Facebook and Twitter went crazy with their blocking and tackling during the 2020 election, pouncing on anything they did not agree with, to the extent of permanently suspending accounts.
They even kicked the president of the United States off their platforms — Twitter and Facebook! Twitter did its part by suspending accounts, blocking and shadow-banning conservative viewpoints.
Anything and anyone that went against the Democrat-approved narrative was banned on most social media. The Democrats’ suppression of free speech and dissenting opinion led to the start of a new industry: Fact-Checking!
If Democrats and the government really cared about misinformation, why were MSNBC and CNN allowed to exist? They were nothing but Democrat misinformation and propaganda machines, all day, all night, every day! Fact-checking Morning Joe and Rachel Maddow could be a full-time job!
What about the New York Times and Washington Post or the LA Times? Democrat propaganda and misinformation every edition! In fact, the MSM (MainStream Media) is nothing but propaganda and misinformation for the Democratic Party.
Joe Biden can’t get in front of a small crowd with a microphone without telling a couple of whoppers. One of his more famous lies is, “I don’t know anything about my son’s business dealings.” C’mon man!
Joe Biden is the guy who puts hair on all his stories. He is a professional misinformer, a consummate liar! He is definitely someone who will urinate on your leg and tell you that it is raining!
Just for fun, let’s look at just 10 examples of Democrat / government misinformation (untruths, lies, disinformation):
1. January 6th was an armed insurrection!
2. COVID-19 did not start in the Wuhan Lab.
3. Masks work. COVID-19 vaccines work.
4. The number one threat against democracy is white supremacy.
5. Hunter Biden’s laptop has all the hallmarks of being Russian disinformation.
6. There were 5 policemen killed on January 6th.
7. Joe Biden’s favorite: “It is Trump’s fault!”
8. The 2nd Amendment has limitations.
9. The “summer of love” was mostly peaceful.
10. Donald Trump’s Quid Pro Quo with Ukraine deserved impeachment. There was no Quid Pro Quo in Ukraine except that of Joe Biden. “I told him, I going to be leaving in 6 hours and if the prosecutor is not fired, you don’t get the money! Well, the prosecutor got fired!
America is the home of free speech and freedom of opinion and expression. Government cannot infringe on free speech in the name of controlling misinformation or disinformation. It’s in the Constitution of the United States of America. This is America, not Amerika.
George Minchew
Copperas Cove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.