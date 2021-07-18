To the Editor:
Once again the left-wing cowards of the socialist Democrat Party have fled the state to avoid doing the job they were elected to do, over voter integrity.
They loudly scream “voter suppression.” That is an outright lie. The voter integrity bill does not suppress the vote; it only makes it harder to commit voter fraud, which is exactly what the Democrats stand for.
I encourage the Legislature to pass a constitutional amendment to stop quorum busting by expelling any member who flees to avoid doing his job and bans him from holding any future elective office. Next, he should be heavily fined.
If you had a business where your employees fled to obstruct your business, you would fire them. We should do the same to these legislator cowards.
Donald N. Baker
Killeen
