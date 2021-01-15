To the Editor:
It has been said, “It is easier to fool a person than to convince them they have been fooled.”
We are living out that observation right now as the false information about a stolen election has been amplified by President Donald Trump and supported by Fox opinion personalities.
If you believe the election has been stolen, I would hope you will continue to read my comments, because they go way beyond the current political crises.
I was a psychotherapist for 50 years, and believe me, I heard just about every justification for behavior that exists.
In 1980, couples come to see me with conflicts about their role in the relationship. The husband was upset that his wife was not agreeing with him in what he thought was his role as head of the family. He would quote the Bible (often inaccurately) or the preaching of their pastor. The husband would feel emboldened about his opinion because of the authority of the Bible and his pastor.
It takes a crisis for people to be willing to change their behavior. and everyone who came to see me in counseling were in crises.
We know from history, if public figures who hold power say something enough times, it will be believed by the public. This includes pastors, Hitler, McCarthy and Trump to name only a few.
Only when the curtain is drawn back do we see that the Wizard of Oz is a fake. President Johnson told us lies about Vietnam and when we saw pictures of what was going on, opinions changed. When we saw pictures of police violence against Black people, we could see what we have denied.
The Southern Poverty Law Center has tracked extremists for decades. In the last four years the number of hate groups has exploded. No one listens until they see it on national television.
Hate doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It requires others to support and amplify the demonization of the other.
Couples resolve their conflict when they honor their partner and compromise. Do you think we will resolve this when the news and other’s opinions are “fake” or discounted?
Will selfish self-interests backed by well-paid lobbyists perpetuate the stalemate?
I believe recent election choices were motivated by fear on both sides. Will the images of the storming of the Capitol be enough to convince people they have been duped?
This shock alone won’t produce change. To quote Edmond Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
If you are a person of goodwill, are you willing to speak up for tolerance and give to causes that support acceptance of others? Don’t let your silence be a rubber stamp for injustice.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
