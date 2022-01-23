To the Editor:
It is hard for me to understand the city of Killeen, and its need to keep spending funds in some cases it doesn’t really have — and then it’s time for the words “raise property taxes.”
I do not know about Killeen’s citizens, but for most with the current price increases, inflation, etc., most of us do not have extra to spend in taxes.
I drive several times a week to Killeen for religious services and medical issues — at the curent speed limit on the interstate of 60 mph ans also several of the major interchanges where the speed limits are 30-45 mph. I have yet not to be passed by 98% of the cars when driving the posted speed.
Why not enforce the speed limits? I am quite sure the fines would make up a very large portion of Killeen’s deficit and decrease any need for higher taxes on its citizens — as well as cutting the loss of life through accidents.
Howard Keear
Lampasas
Enforcement for safety is appropriate. Enforcement for revenue is not and is a practice of corrupt police departments.
