To the Editor:
Why can’t the government do as we citizens do when we need but don’t have the money? We do less.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 8:37 am
To the Editor:
Why can’t the government do as we citizens do when we need but don’t have the money? We do less.
I have an answer to getting out of the U.S. debt! If each one of the people in office in Washington, D.C., would give back one month’s paycheck a year, we would be out of debt in no time. Overlooking the fact we citizens didn’t have any say-so about the U.S. debt to China. How about that!
Carolyn Bruce
Kempner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.