To the Editor:
Two years ago, all were concerned about the virus. Most wanted something, anything to make them safe.
Now we have it. What happened? Why are so many not accepting the shots?
Bad info on the web is from internal/external sources that seek to disrupt. The same players that mess with other social activities are doing this. Always consider the source of info.
We are tone deaf to all statements about this health crisis. Science data is pushed aside for many invalid reasons.
Try this one for size: Instead of case counts, etc., show the financials. If for no other reason, financials would change your minds.
Do you have a job/insurance/family coverage? What is your income bracket? Savings? Budget, mortgage, etc.
No shot, you get the virus. Ambulance ride, average $3 grand; ER check-in, $2,500, IF they have a bed. Ambulance / air freight to somewhere else, pick a number; ICU day rate on ventilator ... $$$$$$$ x days/weeks. 20% chance to get off vent. Meds / oxygen for rest of life. Abbreviated longevity.
IF you can get treatment, IF you survive, you will not live long enough to ever pay the bills. Forget the health; look at the financials. You will be wiped out. You will not tecover. You put yourself, your family, community and country at financial risk of collapse.
I refer you back to the bad info sources. You are assisting in their efforts to damage this country ... one fool at a time. Seems to be working.
Can you afford the financial risk? Run the numbers. Estimate the impact.
Shot are free.
Wayne Duncan
Killeen
