To the Editor:
RE: KDH front page Saturday 19 September 2020, article headlined, “MEMBERS MEET… Fort Hood must address systemic problems from top down, Congresswoman says Friday”
Paraphrasing the text, six Congress members from several committees or subcommittees responsible for oversight of military personnel administration and safety met with Fort Hood leaders on Friday to see what could be done to address what they called “systemic problems” on Fort Hood.
Admittedly, Fort Hood has had an inordinate number of tragic soldier deaths in the recent past. Some from training accidents and some from more nefarious events of soldiers being murdered or unexplained disappearances “on Post and off.” It is often hard to remember that Fort Hood is a large city with a diverse population, and subject to all the good and bad things that happen in all cities, large or small across America.
I believe our federal tax dollars would be better spent if congressional investigations and inquiries were prioritized to address systemic problems in our nation’s cities in some order of criticality. For example: more people are violently killed in one weekend in some of our cities than an entire year at Fort Hood.
Fort Hood does not have fires and looting in the street; homeless people living in squalor with feces on the sidewalk; police being vilified, killed or injured; a severe housing shortage; overwhelmed health care system; badly decaying infrastructure; unsafe drinking water; billions of dollars in public debt.
Fort Hood has been “The Great Place” for my family since 1968. It has provided us careers, safety, constancy, and pride. It still does!
Where would you rather live and raise a family today — on Fort Hood or in Baltimore, Chicago, San Francisco or Portland?
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
