To the Editor:
For some time now, I’ve been reading about the deaths of soldiers at Fort Hood.
So far this year, I believe there have been 28 deaths. Media outlets are making it seem like Fort Hood has become the murder capital of the U.S.
Of those deaths, only five have been ruled as homicides. There have been off-duty accidents, suicides, natural causes, one combat death and one drowning.
But somehow, the U.S. Army and the base commander in particular are to blame. What this is based on, I have no idea.
Killeen and surrounding communities wholeheartedly support Fort Hood and the 36,500 troops stationed here.
Fort Hood has had the title of the largest military installation in the free world as far back as I can remember.
This is a source of pride to all of us. But in spite of all the first-rate troops stationed here, there will always be those who don’t live up to Army standards.
These are the inviduals who in the past have caused catastrophic training events, resulting in death and injury. Others who have engaged in questionable activities and those who have knowingly committed criminal acts.
In spite of a recent by a team of five senators tasked with investigating these deaths, I doubt they have the necessary expertise to change anything.
But to appease the family of murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen, they put on a good show.
I’m glad the Guillen family has closure regarding Vanessa’s death, but that was all I was reading about. I’m sure other soldiers would like to think that the death of their soldier was equally as important.
While I don’t want to take anything away from Spc. Guillen, I don’t agree with naming a Fort Hood entry gate after her.
She was a victim of a heinous crime. That doesn’t warrant this action, though.
Thank you for your service.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.