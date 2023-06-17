Reader says gender altering surgery is creating, not solving problems
To the Editor:
The legitimization of gender altering surgery is not “affirming” as it is labeled for either adults or children. Often parents who favored a child of one sex over a child of the opposite sex (from what I saw in counseling children and their parents in years past who were in this situation) had issues with one of them wanting to do everything to act like “the favored child,” to the extent of wanting or wishing to be the gender of the “favored one.”
This accounts for much of the dysphoria and poor decisions by parents to treat a child with hormones/physically alter them to an extent that the child then becomes sterile or buying into their wanting to be referred to as the opposite sex.
All this is done under the guise of giving children more freedom to “be what they want to be” when it damns them with irreversible chemical and physical imbalances and an inability to procreate; or in many cases ever derive sexual pleasure due to cutting off breasts and genitals.
Rather than teaching a child self-acceptance and self-love, tired or weak parents lower their moral compass (if they ever had one) and get lost in the attitude of being “all loving and affirming,” even if a decision is wrong.
This is with societal support where all has become lawful and licit- and believing chromosomes lie and do not determine gender. If one goes to the “Transamazing” internet site (or others) that affirm this school of thought, and one questions the transgender mindset in any way — they are kicked off and called transphobic. In one instance, at a Veterans Administration hospital, a woman had legally changed her identity to “male.” This individual was lamenting the fact that the insurance would not pay for a hysterectomy after the legal change was done. The response from the company was easy- men do not get hysterectomies!
The government, pharmaceutical community, unscrupulous psychologists, and medical doctors have created yet another example of using surgery to attempt to correct mental/psychological issues. Such attempts have failed in the past for adults and children alike. Doctor Moniz got a Nobel Prize for creating lobotomies to deal with psychosis; this is now seen as malpractice. Charles Davenport enacted a eugenics program in the U.S.. His botched philosophy (that was imitated by the Nazis) was to this effect: sterilizing the mentally disabled or “feeble minded” would cause humanity to be improved because then so-called inferior traits could not be passed down to other generations.
In the not too distant past, one would check “sex: Male or Female”, and we all knew what that meant. Somehow a thought arose that the adding or subtracting of bits and pieces of oneself surgically can change the essence or DNA/chromosomes of what gender a person is. Most of the transexual people (for undocumented reasons) are men. Does hormone therapy, dress, and physical alteration change to whom one is attracted to? Fundamentally we people are hetero, lesbian, homosexual, or bisexual no matter what we do to ourselves and should create distance from normalizing the trans mindset.
From the DSM IV (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual on Mental Disorders) to the current DSM edition — a gender/sexual identity crisis is no longer considered abnormal nor a crisis. How long will it take for genital mutilation and so-called gender affirming surgery to be considered disastrous in terms of the frequency of “buyer’s remorse”, the emotional problems it enables, and the creation of a sterile group that will permanently need medical and psychological aid?
And why have the medical, psychological, and pharmaceutical communities not followed this science with any statistics?
The answer is in the money trail and in how much these groups stand to gain if this continues; and the great loss they fear once gender altering surgeries lose their umbrella title of affirmation and turn to a philosophy that sees this as wholesale malpractice.
I am not transphobic; just transconcerned!
Paul Passamonti
retired U.S. Army major
Killeen
