To the Editor:
To Ted Cruz, John Carter, Pete Sessions and all the Republican members of Congress in the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.
Were you suddenly afraid? Were you hiding behind locked doors? Did you hear all the shouting of the terrorists outside your door? Did you think you were going to die? Were you convinced that the terrorists had weapons?
Well, you are very lucky that D.C. outlaws assault weapons —you know, the weapons you refuse to outlaw. Those same weapons that killed 26 children and teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary. Those same weapons that killed 49 people in Orlando, Fla. Those same weapons that killed 23 people in El Paso.
Congressmen, do you now understand what it feels like to have your life threatened in a supposedly secure building? Did you feel the terror of being helpless?
We are glad that you are all safe today. Think about it — it could have been a mass slaughter. Your family might be attending funeral services today.
Think about this before you sacrifice our safety for NRA money.
Raymond Arsenault
Belton
