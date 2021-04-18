To the Editor:
In the last 50 years there have been only 1,500 proven instances of voter fraud in hundreds of millions of votes cast in the U.S. In that same time period 1.5 million Americans have died from guns. There were 41,000 gun deaths in 2020 alone. The NRA and the Republican Party are not interested in your safety at church. The Republican Party does not care about school safety.
Will you be suspicious when an open-carry person shows up while you’re grocery shopping (33 dead), going to a nightclub (49 dead), going to the movies (12 dead), going to a music festival (61 dead)? Thirty-seven dead at Texas restaurants; 16 dead at Fort Hood. We are not taking away your guns, but you cannot argue the fact that your guns are killing our kids. You are not safe because this same party does not care one whit about your safety. But they do care that too many of you vote. They simply cannot tolerate that. Your state legislature is working to solve that problem.
Nancy Glasscock
Temple
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.