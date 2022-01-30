To the Editor:
Over the last few months it has become abundantly clear that, connected with the last election, a deceitful and insidious new form of voter fraud was attempted.
The authorities have determined that in at least five states, self-appointed “electors,” who falsely claimed that they were duly elected, created documents — in all states virtually identical — showing that Trump had won, whereas the actual vote showed he had clearly lost.
In two instances the official state seal was used to validate the documents.
It appears that all the people involved are Republicans and they signed the documents with their real names — a fact which is of great interest to the authorities — and criminal charges are forthcoming.
So, Gov. Abbott, there is your example of voter fraud, and all the people involved belong to your party.
Maybe someone should step up and claim the reward that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered for proof of voter fraud. Lawyers’ fees could come out of that reward.
Ben Liles
Salado
(3) comments
As long as there is mail-in voting, with ballots being distributed like they were, a lack of checking and validating,...there will be voter fraud. Always....How could some homes get four or five different mail-in ballots, directed tp different people, if the whole system was not fundamentally flawed?
In the interest of accuracy, you need to remove the "l" from your last name. Voter fraud was rampant in the last election and only the democrats responsible for that fraud are denying it exists.
And if Biden truly won how come he only had a handful of people at his rally. And all the mail in voting plus all the trump ballots thrown away. If you truly voted for Biden you're part responsible for what is occurring today in the world. His only election narrative was putting Trump down. Funny how nice it was when he was president. Doing so well the left had to derail his accomplishments. Only president in united States history has a candidate won Ohio and Florida and lost the election.. don't believe the media. And Biden is not in charge..he himself has stated that in public several times..
